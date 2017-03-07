  • Blog
This new arcade bar has video games, skeeball and a 5,000 gallon fish tank

By Alyson Penn Posted: Tuesday March 7 2017, 10:32am

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz
Fishbowl at Dream Midtown

Midtown might be a your new go-to for nightlife thanks to a recently-opened, game-packed bar. Descend the spiral staircase of the Dream Midtown hotel and you’ll enter a veritable adult playground, complete with two mini bowling alleys, arcade games, Skee-ball machines and a namesake two-story aquarium teeming with exotic fish.

The 2,500-square-foot weekend lounge from the TAO Group has plenty of room for other distractions, with a private photo booth and a stage fit for karaoke, live music and rotating DJs. Created by TAO beverage director Drew Sweeney, the cocktail menu at the 20-foot, zinc-capped bar riffs on fun-loving classics.

Margaritas are updated with prickly pear puree and piña coladas splashed with tequila, which guests can offset with bar bites like loaded nachos and chicken pibil sliders. See more photos of the bar below:

 

Fishbowl at Dream Midtown
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Skee-ball at Fishbowl
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

 

 

 

 

Back bar at Dream Midtown
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

 

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

