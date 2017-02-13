Warning: You’re Instagram feed is about to blow up with images from this new and totally wild art installation located in downtown Manhattan.

Visionaire and TOILETPAPER magazine—a picture-based publication—teamed up to create an artistic and interactive exhibit, which is a “mental outburst” of shared ideas between the bi-annual magazine’s co-creators artist Maurizio Cattelan and photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari.

If you ever picked up one of TP’s issues, they’re highly-visual and include vivid colors and comic imagery. So, basically, this trippy installation dubbed “More is More” is the magazine come to life. Oh, and the aesthetic is described as “Mad Men, but on acid.” Sign us up!

When you enter the selfie nirvana, you’re welcome to touch, play, move, sit, recline and position yourself however the hell you want in order to reach the physical manifestation of the artist’s minds. Some of the highlights include a mock headstone that reads "The End." There's also an absurd bedroom and living space, an alligator chilling on the floor—which by the way, is covered in spaghetti print—a butt rug and so many other cool, touchable artifacts to explore.

It's your wildest fever dream come to life, so make sure to go to The Gallery at Cadillac House (330 Hudson Street) to check it out. The installation is open Monday through Friday from 8am–7pm as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10am–5pm through April 12.

Check out some of the photos we received below!

Photographs: Courtesy Plamen Petkov