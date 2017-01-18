This new workout will take you through the halls of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

New Yorkers are busy people. Starting tomorrow, however, you’ll at least be able to combine your trip to the gym with a cultural outing.

A new work commissioned by MetLiveArts, “The Museum Workout,” is a fast-paced trip through the Metropolitan Museum of Art before the institution opens to the public. It takes place Thursdays through Sundays at 8:30am.

Created by the Monica Bill Barnes dance company and writer/illustrator Maira Kalman, the workout consists of a physical, interactive journey through The Met with constant movement, exercises and light stretching. The soundtrack participants listen to along with the workout combines Disco and Motown hits with Kalman’s voice.

Tickets for a workout are available here if you’re interested in the idea of art quite literally taking your breath away.