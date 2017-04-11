This plus-size pop-up shop caters to women sizes 10 to 32

"Forget the rules. If you like it, wear it." This truthful phrase is prominently displayed on the wall inside Gwynnie Bee’s new Flatiron pop-up (134 Fifth Avenue), which allows women to rent trendy clothes. However, many fashion brands, which limit their sizing, make these words incredibly hard to live by.

There's nothing worse than finding your dream outfit, trying it on, and going through that horrific moment when you realize it doesn't fit your shape. But thanks to inclusive brands such as Gwynnie Bee—the only plus-size clothing rental subscription service on the market—shapely women can shop for cute spring duds without worrying whether or not their size will be represented. Why? Because it definitely will be. The brand carries styles in sizes 10 to 32, and the pieces are not only flattering—they're chic-as-hell.

Better yet, they're affordable too. The temporary NYC shop is open until May 29, which gives you plenty of time to check out the store's selection, representing over 40 labels, including Melissa McCarthy's line Seven7 as well as styles by City Chic and Amanda Uprichard. You'll also have an opportunity to experience the company's "rent, return, repeat" model in-person. (It's just like Rent the Runway, but specifically for women with curves!)

The pop-up is open daily from 11am–8pm, so go and shop until you drop!