It’s no secret that New York doesn’t exactly have a surplus of well-appointed bathrooms that are accessible to the public. A quarter of every New Yorker's life is probably spent waiting in line at Starbucks or trying to remember where the biggest major chain retailer is.

One person who’s hoping to help Gothamites in their never-ending quest to find a suitable rest stop is Anderew Maksymowicz. He’s the man behind Poopers Guide, an Instagram account that reviews bathrooms based on criteria like cleanliness, comfort, accessibility, size and amenities. The project actually started ten years ago, and resulted in a 26-page guide to bathrooms that Maksymowicz still keeps under his bed.

“I started Poopers Guide while I was at college in Rhode Island,” said Maksymowicz. “I would visit my family in NYC and be walking around thinking, ‘Why is it so hard to find a place to pee in the city that has everything?”

Before reviewing any bathrooms, Maksymowicz asks himself if anyone from the street would be able to walk in and use it. If so, he gives it a go. (The only place he's ever been kicked out of was Motorino.) A few of his surprising finds so far have been a semi-functional bidet in an East Village sushi place and the bathroom in the back of Victoria’s Secret in Herald Square.

“My current number one pick for the best restroom in New York is in the Flatiron,” he says. “Between the private stalls in the lobby and spacious flow of the downstairs restroom. It’s got all granite, dark word. It’s the perfect atmosphere in my opinion.”