This time-lapse shows how ridiculously busy it gets at Port Authority

Whenever I head into Jersey (which is not often); Port Authority is a cluster fuck. Gothamites are flying across terminals trying to make their buses or the PATH, and it's something I try to avoid at all costs.

But NYC is trying to change how New Yorkers feel about this transit hub by installing an art exhibit in the building.

Tony Gregory, a landscape photographer, has put together a time-lapse video series showing the foot traffic at the busiest hours when thousands of commuters pass through. Gregory is hoping that “PABT Time Lapse 2017” will help document the building before a much needed reconstruction starts.

The video series is being exhibited at the terminal’s South Wing 9th Ave entrance from now till the end of April. But you can check out a short teaser below.