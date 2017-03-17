  • Blog
  • Transport & Travel
1
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

This time-lapse shows how ridiculously busy it gets at Port Authority

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Hannah Streck Posted: Friday March 17 2017, 11:56am

This time-lapse shows how ridiculously busy it gets at Port Authority
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Wally Gobetz

Whenever I head into Jersey (which is not often); Port Authority is a cluster fuck. Gothamites are flying across terminals trying to make their buses or the PATH, and it's something I try to avoid at all costs.

But NYC is trying to change how New Yorkers feel about this transit hub by installing an art exhibit in the building.

Tony Gregory, a landscape photographer, has put together a time-lapse video series showing the foot traffic at the busiest hours when thousands of commuters pass through. Gregory is hoping that “PABT Time Lapse 2017” will help document the building before a much needed reconstruction starts.

The video series is being exhibited at the terminal’s South Wing 9th Ave entrance from now till the end of April. But you can check out a short teaser below.

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
1
Add comment
Staff writer
By Hannah Streck 14 Posts

Hannah is a digital content producer at Time Out. She drinks way too much red wine (for the health reasons... duh) and has been known to make her friends laugh on occasion. Follow her at @im_a_palindrome.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

1 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
Mary B
Mary B tastemaker

Cool. Except the PATH doesn't go to the Port Authority. NJTransit does. 