This year's edition of Broadway Bares will take us to school

School's in for summer. And out. And in, and out, and in, and out! The hugely popular annual burlesque extravaganza Broadway Bares features many of the Great White Way's hottest chorus guys and chorus girls, bumping and grinding to raise money for worthy causes. At noon today, the series officially announced the theme of its 2017 edition: Strip U.

The university–themed 27th Broadway Bares, directed by Nick Kenkel, will take place at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom at 9:30 pm and midnight on Sunday, June 18. More than 150 dancers will be giving it the old college try. Tickets to Broadway Bares start at $50, and range up to $3,000 VIP packages.

Promotional photos by Andrew Eccles, released today, offer an advance peek at the upcoming bevy of undergrads in undergarments.

Here, for example, are Devin Ilaw and Nicholas Cunningham, getting arty:

Here is Marie Rose, cramming for an exam:

And here is Jamie Patterson, boning up on his studies.

Finally, here is a brief video—a strip-teaser!—that takes you behind these scenes at the photo sessions that yielded the pics.

Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which funds services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the country and is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Actors Fund (including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts). Previous editions of Broadway Bares have raised nearly $16 million for the organization.

For details about tickets and merchandise, visit the Broadway Bares website.