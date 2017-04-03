  • Blog
Three new Trader Joe’s stores are set to open in NYC this year

By Will Pulos Posted: Monday April 3 2017, 6:41pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Ianqui Doodle

Trader Joe’s been a busy guy.

The inexpensive grocery chain much-beloved by New Yorkers (maybe a little too beloved as anyone who’s been to the Union Square location on a Sunday can attest) has big plans for the year ahead.

The company is planning on opening three new stores across the city over the course of 2017. The first will open on the Upper West Side on Columbus Avenue and 93rd Street sometime this summer. A second location will open in Soho at 233 Spring Street before year’s end. A store is also in the works at 445 Gold St. in Downtown Brooklyn. 

Hopefully all the new check-out lanes will cut down on the lines a bit!

By Will Pulos

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

