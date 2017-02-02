Time Warner Cable has been screwing us all over for years

If you've ever felt ripped off by Time Warner Cable, it's about to get worse.

On Wednesday, the New York State Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Spectrum-Time Warner Cable claiming the company led a deliberate scheme to promise consumers faster internet speeds and more reliable connections than they actually received. This affected nearly 5 million New Yorkers over a five-year period, according to Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman's statement.

The statement continues:

The suit alleges that subscribers’ wired internet speeds for the premium plan (100, 200, and 300 Mbps) were up to 70 percent slower than promised; WiFi speeds were even slower, with some subscribers getting speeds that were more than 80 percent slower than what they had paid for. As alleged in the complaint, Spectrum-TWC charged New Yorkers as much as $109.99 per month for premium plans could not achieve speeds promised in their slower plans.

How could you Time Warner? The Attorney General's office spent 16 months on the investigation, speed-testing accounts. They allege that the company "rigged test results" and that company executives "knew that the company’s hardware and network were incapable of achieving the speeds promised to subscribers, but nevertheless continued to make false representations about speed and reliability." In the meantime, Spectrum-TWC earned billions of dollars of profits.

And if you're one of their current 2.5 million subscribers wondering if this is still going on, the answer is yes, according to the AG. "Even now, Spectrum-Time Warner Cable continues to offer Internet speeds that we found they cannot reliably deliver."

h/t DNAinfo