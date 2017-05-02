Tour some of NYC's best-kept secrets at Atlas Obscura Day this weekend

New York is chock-full of history, and much of it is hard to miss. Every borough of the city is filled with plaques containing fascinating historical tid bits. When it comes to actually diving deep into four-plus centuries of recorded history here, one simply can't do it alone. Fortunately, NYC has plenty of experts on everything ranging from battlefields to to cemeteries to niche archives—and they're all eager to share their nerdy knowledge with the masses.

Cue Atlas Obscura Day, a series of interactive tours taking place across the country this Saturday that offer in-person looks at some of the country's greatest historical secrets that are hidden in plain sight. The organization is hosting 16 events across the city over the course of the day. Attendees can tour a beer bunker beneath the Brooklyn Navy Yard, learn about all of the dead people buried at Calvary Cemetery and find out why horse bones still wash ashore is southern Brooklyn.

The events are pretty affordable—most of them cost less than $35 per ticket. There is a lot of overlap among them, though, so you'll have to pick and choose wisely.

If you're a painfully curious New Yorker, then this day was designed for you.