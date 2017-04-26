Trump is returning to New York next week for the first time as President

It’s official: President Trump is returning to his hometown for the first time since moving into the White House in January.

Trump plans on visiting the U.S.S. Intrepid next Thursday, May 4 on the west side of Manhattan. He’ll be joined at the event by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia to commemorate the 75th anniversary of WWII’s The Battle of the Coral Sea. The United States fought alongside Australia during the battle in 1942. The event doesn’t appear to be open to the public.

In the current heated political climate, there will no doubt be a fair share of protests surrounding the President’s visit especially on the West Side. One protest that’s been scheduled in the less than 24 hours since the visit was announced, already has over 3,000 people interested in attending on Facebook. That will be held in DeWitt Clinton Park from 6pm-8pm.

In addition to protests, another thing that’s definitely a given is that Midtown traffic will be a nightmare leading up to Thursday’s event. Stay tuned for more updates on specific street closures and public transit changes. You can read the official announcement of the event below.

“On May 4th, the President will speak aboard the USS Intrepid museum in New York City to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, a major World War II naval battle in which the United States joined with Australia to halt the advance of enemy forces. That same day, at the museum, the President will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia. The President looks forward to meeting the Prime Minister and to strengthening the enduring bonds, deep friendship, and close alliance between the United States and Australia.”