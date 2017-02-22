Try the city’s best suds at NYC Beer Week starting this Friday

When the best New York City breweries invite their favorite beer purveyors from around the world, you know it’s going to be epic! NYC Beer Week kicks off on Friday 24, with an opening bash at the Brooklyn Expo Center on Saturday 25 (get your tickets here).

Neither snow, rain, nor heat shall keep all the “beer buffs” or cicerones from partaking in eight days of unlimited suds sampling and an opportunity to chit-chat with some of the best in the business of brewing. As if unlimited sampling isn’t enough to start rubbin’ your beer bellies in anticipation, the event honors your experience with a complimentary tasting glass to take home. Nothing beats a souvenir.

And a beer festival wouldn’t be complete without grub. The event will have a variety of vendors curated by LIC Flea to keep you sober. Snack on bites from Bronx Hot Sauce, Slant Shack and Fairway Market—just to name a few. The event, which runs through March 5, also features tours, pairing menus, home-brewing workshops and the first annual NYC Fermentation Festival for, y'know, all things fermented.

For more information, visit nycbeerweek.com.

— Written by Jonathan Cotto