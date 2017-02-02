  • Blog
Use this helpful tool to patronize restaurants owned by communities affected by Trump's travel ban

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday February 2 2017, 7:24pm

Use this helpful tool to patronize restaurants owned by communities affected by Trump's travel ban
Photograph: Courtesy Pars Grill

A new organization is helping you use your wallet (and your stomach) to protest President Trump’s recent travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

For a donation of $10, Breaking Bread NYC will provide you with a list of restaurants across the five boroughs that serve the cuisines of countries that have been impacted by the ban. All proceeds from the project will go to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Starting this Saturday, the group will also begin leading tours of restaurants in Muslim communities. Saturday’s event will focus on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn and feature dozens of restaurants and bakeries run by Syrian, Yemeni and other Muslim immigrants.

