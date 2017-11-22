Vintage holiday trains will return to the subway this weekend

It's that magical time of year when riding in an old train car doesn't mean major delays, earsplitting brakes and doors that only open halfway. The MTA and the New York Transit Museum resume their longtime annual tradition this Sunday, trotting out the Holiday Nostalgia Train. The train, which consists of eight cars made in the 1930s that were in operation until the 1970s, features quaint throwbacks like rattan seats, ceiling fans, incandescent bulb lighting, drop-sash style windows and original ads.

The Holiday Nostalgia Train runs every Sunday between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, chugging along the F line between Second Avenue and Lexington Avenue/63rd Street, and the Q line between Lexington Avenue/63rd Street and 96th Street. It departs from the Second Avenue subway station at 10am, noon, 2pm and 4pm and from the 96th Street station at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm on each of the days that it is in service. If you prefer above–ground transport, hop aboard one of the MTA's vintage busses, running weekdays between 9am and 5pm from December 4–22 on the M42 route.

A ride on an old-timey train or bus costs the standard fare, plus it affords you the unique opportunity to use the words “mass transit” and “charming” in the same sentence.

