Vote for the book that all of New York will be reading at once

Reading is fun. One should read as much as possible, preferably books and if you must, websites. But it's also one of those things, like working out and sex, that can become a chore if you're not doing it right. Peer pressure can help, which is where NYC Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment comes in. While it isn't going to suggest you to join a gym or download Tinder—though, you should—they are committed to getting you reading. Its One Book, One New York initiative will be designating one book for a citywide book club this March, with discussions and other events to egg you on. But first, you can help pick which book New Yorkers will be reading by voting for one of the five finalists. Celebrities were asked to nominate the tomes, and you can see William H. Macy, Larry Wilmore and others stump for their choices below. Voting ends February 28, and you can weigh in at NYC.gov.