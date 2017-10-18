Walk the halls of Downton Abbey in NYC at this upcoming immersive exhibition

Someone tell Mrs. Patmore to put on an extra pot! Downton Abbey’s about to get a whole lot of visitors.

Multiple rooms of the gorgeous home at the center of the beloved series will be faithfully recreated for an upcoming exhibition on the show set to open in midtown on November 18. Guests will be able to walk through Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen, Lady Mary’s bedroom and the Crawley family dining room while also examining thousands of authentic artifacts and more than 50 official costumes from the show, including Mary and Edith’s wedding dresses.

Tickets for the immersive experience, which will be located at 218 W 57th St, are $30 and are now available at downtonexhibition.com. Don’t miss it lest you be forced to endure a withering look of disapproval from the Dowager Countess.

