Walk through the creepy house from a Gorillaz music video in Brooklyn

By Tolly Wright Posted: Thursday April 6 2017, 1:07pm

In honor of the release of their first album in six years Humanz, the Gorillaz is teaming up with Sonos to make their animated home a physical reality in Brooklyn. Using an event space at 39 South 5th Street in Williamsburg, the Gorillaz "Spirit House," as seen* in the equally creepy and beautifully trippy music video for the new single "Satun Barz (Spirit House)," will become an explorable space. Fans invested in the deep mythology surrounding the virtual band created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett (the humans behind the Gorillaz) can interact directly with the otherwise untouchable world Murdoc, 2D, Russel and Noodle inhabit. 

Of course, as this is the world's most successful virtual act we're talking about, you can also expect state-of-the-art technology. According to the press release, in addition to the the physical installations, the space will feature projection mapping and "unearthly visuals." Gorillaz music, presumably including tracks off the new album, will be piped through Sonos' newest home theater sound system PLAYBASE. 

The house will be in Brooklyn April 21 – 23, before moving on to Berlin and Amsterdam. You can get a reservation to see the spirit house here

*Update: The house will actually just feature the lounge from the Gorillaz house. The "Spirit House" in question is not the house from the song titled "Saturn Barz (Spirit House)," but another home entirely. We regret the error. 

Staff writer
By Tolly Wright 170 Posts

Tolly Wright is a freelance writer at Time Out New York. As a child she won a Mutton Bustin' contest in a rodeo and as an adult she joined a renaissance festival. Now she lives in Harlem with a cat named Philip. Follow her on Twitter @Tollyw.

