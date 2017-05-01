  • Blog
Watch a modern-day version of the iconic opening scene in Manhattan

By Will Pulos Posted: Monday May 1 2017, 12:05pm

There are few opening film sequences as iconic as the black-and-white shots of the city shown at the beginning of Woody Allen’s Manhattan.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that New York has changed quite a bit since those images were shot back in 1979. So filmmaker Dustin Lee set out to make an updated, modern-day version of the scene, complete with Allen’s monologue and George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

And in case you’re curious, you can compare Lee’s video to Allen’s original below.

Manhattan: Opening Scene from DERTV on Vimeo.

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1073 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

