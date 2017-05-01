Watch a modern-day version of the iconic opening scene in Manhattan

There are few opening film sequences as iconic as the black-and-white shots of the city shown at the beginning of Woody Allen’s Manhattan.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that New York has changed quite a bit since those images were shot back in 1979. So filmmaker Dustin Lee set out to make an updated, modern-day version of the scene, complete with Allen’s monologue and George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

And in case you’re curious, you can compare Lee’s video to Allen’s original below.

Manhattan: Opening Scene from DERTV on Vimeo.