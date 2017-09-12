  • Blog
Watch Bill Murray sing at Carnegie Hall in October

By David Goldberg Posted: Tuesday September 12 2017, 2:13pm

Master of droll, Wes Anderson darling and recent patron of poetry, Bill Murray will add “touring musician” to his resume next month. The comic is playing Carnegie Hall as a part of a tour for his new album, New Worlds, in which he and German cellist Jan Vogler give their spirited take on Gershwin, Mancini, Walt Whitman and even Van Morrison. You can check out the pair's sweet collaborative process here:

New Worlds comes out on September 29, and Murray hits Carnegie Hall for what is sure to be an unpredictable night on October 16. Tickets run from $40–$250. 

Staff writer
By David Goldberg 277 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

