Watch Bill Murray sing at Carnegie Hall in October

Master of droll, Wes Anderson darling and recent patron of poetry, Bill Murray will add “touring musician” to his resume next month. The comic is playing Carnegie Hall as a part of a tour for his new album, New Worlds, in which he and German cellist Jan Vogler give their spirited take on Gershwin, Mancini, Walt Whitman and even Van Morrison. You can check out the pair's sweet collaborative process here:

New Worlds comes out on September 29, and Murray hits Carnegie Hall for what is sure to be an unpredictable night on October 16. Tickets run from $40–$250.