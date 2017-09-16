  • Blog
Watch Paul McCartney play with Bruce Springsteen last night at MSG

By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Saturday September 16 2017, 1:04pm

Photograph: MJ Kim
Paul McCartney

In the midst of his 8-show NYC-area run, Sir Paul surprised the crowd at Madison Square Garden last night with a guest appearance by none other than Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band cohort Little Steven Van Zandt. The crew joined in the Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There," playing the tune twice. What that means for McCartney's remaining 5 gigs—which include Sunday at the Garden and Tuesday and Thursday at Barclays Center, followed by a pair of shows at the Nassau Coliseum—well that's anyone's guess, but I wouldn't count on it happening again (they did play it twice already, after all).

In related news, Springsteen heads to Broadway in just a few weeks, with performances for his solo show starting October 3. And Little Steven, who released a solo album, Soulfire, earlier this year, plays several NYC shows of his own in September.

