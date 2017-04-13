  • Blog
Watch this retro Super 8 footage of modern day New York

By Will Pulos Posted: Thursday April 13 2017, 2:15pm

Want to take a moment to feel nostalgic for yesterday? Like... literally yesterday?

Then check out this footage of modern day New York shot with a Super 8 camera by filmmaker Willem Verbeeck. The gritty vibe of the video, which includes shots of NJ Transit, Central Park, Hell’s Kitchen and Soho, will have you feeling like you’re living in a New York that's now long gone.

In fact, if it wasn’t for quick flashes of the High Line, One World Trade and an unmistakably modern (and relatively clean) Times Square, it would be hard to place when exactly the footage was taken at all.

