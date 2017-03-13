Watch two of New York's most powerful politicians perform the worst karaoke ever

Future Majority Leader and future Speaker of the House singing Sweet Caroline! @chuckschumer @repjoecrowley pic.twitter.com/b9pFJ7AlX8 — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) March 13, 2017

As the Senate Minority Leader, New York's Chuck Schumer is one of the most powerful politicians working in the Democratic Party today. He's not far ahead of local eight-term Congressman Joe Crowley in terms of prestige, who recently became the chair of the House Democratic Conference. One can only imagine the titillating conversation that could take place when these two powerful New Yorkers are in the same room, far away from the grind of Capitol Hill. Perhaps they'd break down the struggles that they're facing in their respective houses of Congress. Or maybe they'd discuss a bipartisan measure that could benefit millions of Americans.

But when the two came together for a St. Patrick's Day celebration at Woodhaven House in Queens on Sunday, it's unclear what their conversation entailed. What is clear is that Crowley has a band, and that Schumer joined him onstage to sing a cover of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." The performance was just the cringeworthy geriatric dad rock no one needed or asked for, but happened nonetheless. The 15-second clip (shown above) was just the tip of the iceberg, though—the rockin' politicians went onto sing Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA," because why not?

Proud to be an America by @chuckschumer and @repjoecrowley -- future Majority Leader of the Senate and Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/ogWVlVhIAn — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) March 13, 2017

Whether or not Schumer and Crowley will continue to collaborate on straight funky tuneage remains to be seen. If they do form a touring duo, maybe they could call themselves "The Knicker-Rockers" in order to make their music even more insufferable.