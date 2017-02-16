We’re so done with people clipping their toenails on the subway

Picture this: You’re on your way back from the gym, headphones blasting that oldie but goodie “Call on Me” by DJ Eric Prydz; you’re totally feeling yourself and thinking about how many pieces of pizza you just worked off with all that cardio. Then as you’re walking along the subway platform, you see it: a fully grown man clipping his long-ass fingernails while waiting for the train.

Living in New York has made my threshold for disgust pretty high (I keep calm and carry on through summertime trash smells and sitting on a bench that’s a personal bathroom to pigeons, etc.), but enough is enough. No more personal grooming on our subways!

The majority of New Yorkers regularly run 15 minutes late (sorry, not sorry), and I get the failure to swipe on some mascara before rushing out the door. But seriously, this subway car is not your tiny bathroom apartment. Be a civilized human and take care of yourself at home. Whether your #fail comes in the form of brushing your hair, deep contouring your face or using the subway car as an actual lavatory (you are the worst), please keep in mind that millions of people use the trains every day. The subway car is not a kiosk at Sephora.

It’s not like you can tap this person on the shoulder and be like, “Um, excuse me, can you not pluck your eyebrows?” Instead, practice your best side-eye during your daily routine in the bathroom mirror—the one at home. Maybe it will catch on with other passengers and make your commute to work more bearable—at least until you hear, “We are being delayed due to train traffic ahead of us.”