Where to see nine of the best bands from SXSW in NYC this week

You didn’t make it to Austin this year for SXSW—no prob. You can still see a bunch of the bands that plays a million shows at the festival when they visit NYC this week. Here are nine shows to put on your calendar:

Tuesday 21: Le Butcherettes plays at Saint Vitus

The Mexican punk bank brings its provocative stage show—part noise-rock bombast, part performative spectacle—to the Greenpoint metal mecca.

Tuesday 21: Anna Meredith plays Baby’s All Right

British composer Meredith is used to taking her experimental works for synthesizer, instruments and voices out of the concert hall. Here they get to bang, clank and soar at Baby’s.

Wednesday 22: At the Drive-In plays Terminal 5

This one’s a tough ticket, but if you can get in to see the reunited prog-punk band, its classic tunes and new inter alia material both sound great live.

Thursday 23: Gabriella Cohen plays Berlin

Brisbane singer-songwriter Cohen makes music that’s jangly and poppy yet imbued with a dour sense of melancholy and DGAF swagger. Just the thing to cheer up your winter blues.

Thursday 23: Stef Chura plays Mercury Lounge

Fans of songwriters like Courtney Barnett might find something to like in the upbeat of Detroit rocker Chura, who sings with a kind of plainspoken, folksy affect.

Thursday 23: Let’s Eat Grandma plays Rough Trade

A teenage duo with a sort of disturbing name, the pair make songs that veer between creepy dirges and childlike sing-alongs.

Thursday 23: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever plays Baby’s All Right

After opening for Tennis on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Melbourne quartet, one of the indie-rock breakouts of SXSW, takes center stage with their own headlining gig.

Friday 24: Downtown Boys plays Baby’s All Right

Downtown Boys is a group that excels in a live atmosphere, and the Rhode Island group’s anti-fascist message seems especially apt this year, with rousing inter-song speeches by singer Victoria Ruiz that provide plenty of food for thought.

Friday 24: Alex Lahey plays Rough Trade (and on Saturday 25 plays Mercury Lounge)

Australian singer-songwriter Lahey’s uptempo indie-rock tunes bring to mind the coy, artful songs of modern pop-rock practitioners like the 1975.