Why the hell are my exes always adding me on LinkedIn?!?

Name the social media account you show the most skin on. No one said LinkedIn, right? Great, you passed my test! But just in case you’re confused, this Public Service Announcement is for you.
One morning, seated at my desk at my professional workplace, I decided to check my LinkedIn to see if there was anyone who would “like to connect” with me. As the page loads, I see a familiar face who would like to “join my network,” and I quickly scroll through my mental Rolodex. After exhausting past colleagues, intern pals and college classmates, it clicks: This is a blind date from four years ago.
Something tells me this guy isn’t here to look at my résumé. I’m not a professional connection or a friend; in fact, we haven’t seen or spoken since I last said bye to you outside of that bar and hopped in a cab. Which begs the question: Why the hell are you adding me on LinkedIn?!? Exes of the world, listen up! Snapchat is for nudes; Facebook is for your aunt to leave random, possibly offensive articles on your wall; LinkedIn is for none of the above!
You, sir, do not belong here. How far down the social media rabbit hole have you gone, exactly? Did you already scan my Facebook and scroll back a few months on my Instagram before ending up here?
I don’t have any room in my meticulously groomed collection of connections for someone whom I have no reason to speak to ever again. The date we went on wasn’t even awful, but the fact that you’re still using the same Facebook photo from 2012 is.
It doesn't sound like your exes but an ex, and that is debatable because it was one date and nothing happened... hand holding must be a proposal to you. the fact that he only reached out on LinkedIn and not other social media platforms might mean that he only saw you as a professional that he could connect with, most networking happens over a single meeting and instead of the business card shuffling LinkedIn has taken that place. He was just exchanging business cards with you no harm done. It was four years later but maybe he just starting using LinkedIn, or is now involved in journalism and saw your face pop up on the "do you know" feed and said "what the hell". I think there is much more to this story then you let on to, I think he dodged a bullet when you hopped into that cab four years ago, but then what do I know ... I'm just ranting.