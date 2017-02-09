You can buy a tiny Seinfeld Apartment for a mere $400

Jerry Seinfeld had one of the few perhaps accurately-sized New York City one-bedroom apartments (even then, it's a little roomy). Now, you could own your very own Seinfeld apartment for only $400! The catch? It's miniature.

Artists and Tho. E. Azzari—the show's production designer for 168 out of 173 episodes—collaborated with Warner Bros. to produce the Seinfeld Set Replica, a 16.5”W x 11.5”D x 6.5”H detailed made-to-order remake of the famous bachelor pad. The apartment includes specific details like "furniture, kitchen, wall artwork, lighting fixtures, hanging bicycle, even a working version of the front door to Jerry’s apartment 5A." Watch out for Kramer bursting through at inopportune times. Fans will recognize bits like coffee cups and plates in the cupboards, books on the shelves and the familiar "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" poster from James Rizzi.

Also, each set will include a section of wood from the actual prop door from the Seinfeld set (like, the life-size one).

Megafans can get their own versions of the set to display proudly on side tables and shelves in tiny NYC apartments everywhere for $399 through March 1 (after that, the price will go up to $499). There will only be 5,000 sold and you can order right now from seinfeldsetreplica.com.