You can buy David Bowie's NYC apartment, piano included

By Andrew Frisicano Posted: Wednesday March 29 2017, 11:03am

Photograph: Courtesy Corcoran

Are you a David Bowie fan with an extra $6.495 million sitting around? Well, today's your lucky day.

One of the musician's former NYC apartments, located on Central Park South, is on the market. As Today reports (h/t Brooklynvegan), the three-bedroom abode, owned by Bowie and Iman until 2002, features unobstructed park views and comes with the Star Man's Yamaha piano—no extra charge!

Check out the digs below, or visit Corcoran for full details on the listing.

 

 

Staff writer
By Andrew Frisicano 151 Posts

Andrew is the Music editor at Time Out New York. Catch him at your local music venue, taqueria or cineplex. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewfrisicano.

