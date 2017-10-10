You can go to a Gilmore Girls fan festival in Connecticut this month

Put on another pot of coffee and buy yourself a cute scarf, because a Gilmore Girls fan festival is coming to (where else?) Connecticut later this month.

For the second year in a row, a group of the show’s most die-hard fans, led by husband and wife Jennie and Marcus Whitaker, will convene for a weekend-long summit of Gilmore Girls (and guys) fandom.

This year, the festival is happening in Kent, Connecticut in Litchfield County, the area said to have inspired Amy Sherman-Palladino’s original script. The three-day fest, which will take place October 20-22, will gather 19 cast and crew members for panels on the beloved series, and will also feature a full schedule of activities including episode screenings, “Eat Like a Gilmore” cooking classes, Gilmore Girls-inspire costume contests and “Intro to Stress Tap Dancing.” Carole King’s daughter will even be on hand to lead a sing-a-long of the show’s theme song, “Where You Lead.”

You can find the full schedule for the weekend and ticket information at gilmoregirlsfanfest.com.



