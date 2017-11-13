You can literally have breakfast at Tiffany’s at this new cafe

In the inevitable remake of 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Rooney Mara will longingly hover by the windows of the iconic Fifth Avenue store after a night of escapades. But unlike Audrey Hepburn, she can eat her croissant inside.

Tiffany & Co. opened the Blue Box Café on its fourth floor on Friday, giving tourists and old-school Manhattan romanticists a chance to look out at Central Park and score a vaguely catchy Instagram hashtag. The opening was a packed affair, with some guests waiting for hours to pay tribute to the heroine of their dorm room posters. In keeping with the store’s brand, nearly the entire café is decked in robin's egg-blue decor. Even the china plates are dipped in blue.

Photograph: Courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Breakfast is available for $29, and the prix fixe menu ($39) is NYC-themed and will change with the seasons. Options like "Fifth Avenue Salad" guarantee a very classy experience.

