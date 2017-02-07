You can now eat a Flaming Hot Cheetos Bagel and watch the world burn

Do you wake up desperately craving Cheetos? Same.

The Bagel Nook in Freehold, New Jersey has got your back: They recently rolled out their Flaming Hot Cheetos Bagel and the Dorito Bagel to satisfy all of your cheesy carbohydrate needs.

Yes, that's a Cheeto bagel with jalapeno cheddar cream cheese, and next to it lies in all its glory the Dorito bagel with bacon cheddar cream cheese. There's also cool ranch cream cheese and even ghost pepper cream cheese, for the extra brave in this world. Owner Alex Berkowitz says the specialty bagels sell out every day, so get there early! And if looking at this has made you want a bagel NOW, here's the best bagel shops in NYC.

We aren't sure we can wait till we're hungover Sunday to indulge in this.

h/t Mashable