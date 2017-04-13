  • Blog
  • Drinking
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

You can now get Gilmore Girls-inspired cocktails at one of Brooklyn's best bars

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Alyson Penn Posted: Thursday April 13 2017, 2:29pm

You can now get Gilmore Girls-inspired cocktails at one of Brooklyn's best bars
Photograph: Courtesy Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Like the rest of the millennials across the country, you probably hurriedly binge-watched Netflix's re-booted Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life as soon as it dropped last November. Now, you can binge-drink the show at Boerum Hill's Grand Army.

The bar is serving twelve spring cocktails that are inspired by the staff's favorite episodes of the WB classic. Expect options like the Dragon Fly Inn (Pimms #1, dry gin, rhubarb, lime, soda), That Damn Donna Reed (gin, pisco, absinthe, hibiscus, ginger, egg white, lemon) and the Late Night at Luke's (cachaca, Bruto Americano, sweet vermouth). 

No word on if the episodes will be on continuous re-play in the bar, but a girl can dream. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 59 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest