You can now get Gilmore Girls-inspired cocktails at one of Brooklyn's best bars

Like the rest of the millennials across the country, you probably hurriedly binge-watched Netflix's re-booted Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life as soon as it dropped last November. Now, you can binge-drink the show at Boerum Hill's Grand Army.

The bar is serving twelve spring cocktails that are inspired by the staff's favorite episodes of the WB classic. Expect options like the Dragon Fly Inn (Pimms #1, dry gin, rhubarb, lime, soda), That Damn Donna Reed (gin, pisco, absinthe, hibiscus, ginger, egg white, lemon) and the Late Night at Luke's (cachaca, Bruto Americano, sweet vermouth).

No word on if the episodes will be on continuous re-play in the bar, but a girl can dream.