You can now watch the sunrise from the top of the Empire State Building

Finding a beautiful view of the sunrise in New York isn't easy. Whether it's the struggle of getting out of bed while it's still dark out or finding an unobstructed view in a city full of obstructions, searching for a good spot to watch the day begin can feel like an act of futility.

But if you're willing to fork out a Benjamin, all of your New York sunrise dreams can come true. This spring, the Empire State Building will be selling a limited number of tickets to view the sunrise from its 86th Floor Observatory. Tickets go for $100, and will only be available for select dates. The building's observation deck opens to the public daily at 8am—these tours start approximately 30 minutes before sunrise, allowing visitors who want to cough up a bit of extra cash to beat the crowds for a dope view of an NYC sunrise.

The Empire State Building caps the attendance for these early morning views at 100 people. They'll be offering the "experience" from April 14-17 and 21-24, with more dates scheduled throughout the spring and summer. If you really want to get your tourist on, you can pre-purchase a $25 breakfast at ESB's State Grill and Bar with your ticket.

Reservations are required for the sunrise tour. You can buy them online or in advance at the building's ticket office.