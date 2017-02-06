You can register for this booze-soaked adult summer camp starting today

Baby, it's cold outside—but summer is right around the corner! Right?!?

Start dreaming of those warm nights right now and register for Camp No Counselors, an all-inclusive summer camp for adults that offers all of the things you loved about camp as a kid—like archery, water skiing, color wars, bunk beds and more—and copious amounts of alcohol. That's right: There's an open bar (like, huge bottles of liquor and many ice chests full of beer) with every meal, not to mention giant, themed dance parties with live DJs at night. People go all out. Plus, there's s'mores by the fire, camps songs and a talent show too!

Camp No Counselors doubled their camp dates this year, with weekends offered all over the U.S.—New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Austin, Nashville, Chicago and other cities—and now in Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver in Canada. You can register for any of the open dates now! Camp prices run from $525–$699, which includes your room (er, your shared bunk bed dorm), food (prepared lovingly by camp staff), activities and, of course, booze. If you're wondering how wild adult camp gets, the answer is, pretty damn wild.

Check out the video below and imagine yourself sunning by a lake right about now...