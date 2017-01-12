You can run a 5k through the Bronx Zoo this spring

Lions and tigers and runners, oh my! On April 29, the Bronx Zoo is hosting Run for the Wild, a race alongside all the zoo’s animals before it opens for the day.



You can run solo or as a team, and the running route covers nearly the entire zoo in the Bronx, starting with the Asia Plaza before heading past the Congo Gorilla Forest to get to the sea lion pool. The top three men and women will receive prizes, if you need an incentive to be more of a hare than a tortoise.

If you want to get a closer look at the critters after you zoom past them in the race, you’ll also get free admission to the zoo’s exhibits when they open at 10am. Oh, and there’s a beer garden, because you deserve a drink after all that exercise.

Registration is $50 for adults, and the race starts at 8am (with a walking portion starting at 8:45am) on Saturday, April 29. You can register for the race here.