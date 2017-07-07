You’ll soon be able to order candy-stuffed frosé at Black Tap

We get it, everyone goes a little Insta- and Snap-crazy during summer. There's a lot of competition to show your beach waters a little clearer, your skin a little tanner and your drinks a little fruitier. Enter Black Tap: The milkshake-happy luncheonette is serving a pimped-out version of everyone's favorite summer drink, frosé.

The burger restaurant is teaming up with White Girl Rosé to create a candy-coated frozen rosé that comes jammed with Sour Patch watermelons, Peach Rings, Swedish Fish, candy necklaces and a rainbow lollipop. The rim is coated in vanilla frosting and dotted in Nerds. Have a sugar rush yet?

The stuff of hangover nightmares will be available from July 24–30 at all Black Tap locations in NYC.