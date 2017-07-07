  • Blog
You’ll soon be able to order candy-stuffed frosé at Black Tap

By Alyson Penn Posted: Friday July 7 2017, 3:16pm

Photograph: Courtesy Black Tap

We get it, everyone goes a little Insta- and Snap-crazy during summer. There's a lot of competition to show your beach waters a little clearer, your skin a little tanner and your drinks a little fruitier. Enter Black Tap: The milkshake-happy luncheonette is serving a pimped-out version of everyone's favorite summer drink, frosé. 

The burger restaurant is teaming up with White Girl Rosé to create a candy-coated frozen rosé that comes jammed with Sour Patch watermelons, Peach Rings, Swedish Fish, candy necklaces and a rainbow lollipop. The rim is coated in vanilla frosting and dotted in Nerds. Have a sugar rush yet?

The stuff of hangover nightmares will be available from July 24–30 at all Black Tap locations in NYC.

By Alyson Penn 94 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

