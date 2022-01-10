A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to The Muppets
Time Out says
See The Muppets as you've never seen them before! Hotsy Totsy Burlesque is back with Kermit The Frog (Andy Ross) who will co-host this month's show...and push for some big changes. Kermit has brought in New York Drag Queen Legend Witti Repartee left Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad to wonder what is going on? and whose show is this anyway? The Muppets and Hotsy Totsy go hand in hand since the burlesque's style is inspired by The Muppet Show's variety sketch style. One thing is for sure, it'll be a night you won't soon forget!
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.hotsytotsyburlesque.com
|Venue name:
|Slipper Room
|Address:
|
167 Orchard St
New York
10002
|Cross street:
|at Stanton St
|Transport:
|Subway: F to Lower East Side–Second Ave
|Price:
|$25