See The Muppets as you've never seen them before! Hotsy Totsy Burlesque is back with Kermit The Frog (Andy Ross) who will co-host this month's show...and push for some big changes. Kermit has brought in New York Drag Queen Legend Witti Repartee left Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad to wonder what is going on? and whose show is this anyway? The Muppets and Hotsy Totsy go hand in hand since the burlesque's style is inspired by The Muppet Show's variety sketch style. One thing is for sure, it'll be a night you won't soon forget!