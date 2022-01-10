Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to The Muppets

A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to The Muppets

Comedy Slipper Room, Lower East Side Thursday January 13 2022
The Slipper Room
Photograph: The Slipper Room The Slipper Room
See The Muppets as you've never seen them before! Hotsy Totsy Burlesque is back with Kermit The Frog (Andy Ross) who will co-host this month's show...and push for some big changes. Kermit has brought in New York Drag Queen Legend Witti Repartee left Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad to wonder what is going on? and whose show is this anyway? The Muppets and Hotsy Totsy go hand in hand since the burlesque's style is inspired by The Muppet Show's variety sketch style. One thing is for sure, it'll be a night you won't soon forget!

Event website: https://www.hotsytotsyburlesque.com
Venue name: Slipper Room
Address: 167 Orchard St
New York
10002
Cross street: at Stanton St
Transport: Subway: F to Lower East Side–Second Ave
Price: $25

