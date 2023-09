Time Out says

Don’t miss Brittany Brave while she’s in town at The Comedy Shop!

Voted Miami New Times’ Best Comedian 2021 and NY Comedy Festival’s Best New Comic 2019, Brittany Brave is a comedian, actress and producer who has been seen on TBS, MTV, Roku, OnlyFans TV and more.

On Tuesday night, she’ll perform her frantic, raunchy, cerebral stand-up with other comedians such as Amanda Gail, Mel Guevara, and Oscar Collazos.

The 8pm is currently sold out, so be quick and book her 10pm show!