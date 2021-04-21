Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Curbside Comedy

Comedy West Side Comedy Club , Upper West Side Wednesday April 21 2021 - Saturday April 24 2021
Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

As part of the city’s new Open Culture program, West Side Comedy Club on the Upper West Side is hosting a week of outdoor comedy shows. The shows, which will also be socially distanced with face masks required, feature a different lineup every night and will be hosted by stand-up comedian Felicia Madison.

You can check out the full lineup for each Curbside Comedy performance below, and tickets to the shows can be purchased at Westsidecomedyclub.com. Food and beverage won’t be served during the performances but the venue encourages people to visit the nearby Playa Betty’s for a quick bite. The shows will all take place on 75th Street between Amsterdam and Broadway.

Wednesday, April 21: Jay Jurden, Olga Namer, Kate Sisk, Pete Stegemeyer, Zarna Garg, Natalie Perlin, Brett Singer, Ben Asher and Linette Palladino

Thursday, April 22: Felicia Madison, Eagle Witt, Periel Aschenbrand and Danny Cohen

Friday, April 23: John Campanelli and Friends, Rosebud Baker and more

Saturday, April 24: Bonnie McFarlane, Erin Jackson, Ranaan Hirshberg and Jocelyn Chia

Details
Event website: https://www.westsidecomedyclub.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: West Side Comedy Club
Address: 201 W 75th St
New York
10023
Cross street: Amsterdam
Transport: 1,2,3 to 72nd St—Broadway
Price: $20–$25

Dates And Times
