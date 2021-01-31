Great Outdoors Comedy

Streamed live from the "prettiest backyard in all of Ridgewood, Queens" this outdoor comedy show benefits the Crown Heights Mutual Aid Fund. Produced by Kylie Holloway, host John Farnsworth and comedians Gara Lonning, John Paul Brammer, Andrew Coalson will take the stage. Hugo Fowler will be on music. It'll be streamed by Five Ohm Productions and all proceeds will go to the Crown Heights Mutual Aid Fund.