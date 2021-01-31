Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Great Outdoors Comedy

Comedy Sunday January 31 2021
Photograph: Courtesy The Great Outdoors

Streamed live from the "prettiest backyard in all of Ridgewood, Queens" this outdoor comedy show benefits the Crown Heights Mutual Aid Fund. Produced by Kylie Holloway, host John Farnsworth and comedians Gara Lonning, John Paul Brammer, Andrew Coalson will take the stage. Hugo Fowler will be on music. It'll be streamed by Five Ohm Productions and all proceeds will go to the Crown Heights Mutual Aid Fund.

Event website: https://www.fiveohm.tv/tgo/jan2021
Venue name: Online
Online

Price: $5 and up

