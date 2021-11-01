Since 2003, this festival has gathered new and well-known names from within the community for some epic acts, and this year, their voices couldn't be more appreciated. Head to Arab Comedy Buffet on November 4 to see 10 of the fest's performers in under 2 hours, including comedians like Ali Sultan, Sammy Obeid, Reem Edan, Mohanad Elshieky, Atheer Yacoub and others; head to the Arab Comedy Bonanza to hear from the top comedians from across the world and Arab Comedy All Stars to hear uncensored comedy on November 5; and catch World’s Funniest Arabs who've appeared on TV and radio as well as Legends of Arab Comedy that'll feature experienced and seasoned comedians on November 6.

"After 18 months of virtual comedy, all of our comedians were so excited to come back to New York to do it live,” explained co-founder and comedian Maysoon Zayid. "I am triple vaxxed and cannot wait to get back on Gotham's stage!"

"I’m only double vaxxed but I also can’t wait to hold our festival in front of live audiences where we can actually hear the laughter," added Festival co-founder Dean Obeidallah, comedian and host of SiriusXM radio’s The Dean Obeidallah show.