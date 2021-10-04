The hip-hop improv group, North Coast, throwing it's hat into the comedy festival ring with its own—the North Coast Comedy Festival—that will aim to showcase a diverse group of performers from around the world while highlighting and supporting some of the most exciting and impactful comedy teams in the business. Theyre partnering with Asylum NYC (aka Improv Asylum) who have recently taken over the old UCB Chelsea Space on Manhattan’s west side. All tickets start at $20 ($10 livestream) with a limited number of festival passes available to see all 18 shows for $180. It will also have curated networking events, panel discussions and after-show drink events for the artists. Want to know the line-up? It's below:



Tuesday, October 5: Women Aren't Funny Showcase (hosted by Deanna Giulietti, Esther Fallick, Milly Tamarez & Improv from the North Coast Ladies); Anybody! An Improvised historical hip hopera in the style of Hamilton; and WE OUT HERE: Opening Night Hip-Hop Improv Jam



Wednesday, October 6: Jesse Roth Presents the Shuffle (with We Stan Social & Matteo Lane); BCC presents: The Sparkle Hour; and The Omega Variant hosted by Boris Khaykin



Thursday, October 7: Vern; Nate and Hila’s Eco Rap Spectacular; and I Love NY Improv featuring Squirrel & Magnet Theaters



Friday, October 8: The Sketch Happening - A NCCF Sketch Showcase featuring Simple Town, Girls With Brown Hair, Dinner For One, Dylan Adler and Kyle Gordon; Astronomy Club; and ALL STAR SHOW: Will Hines, Douglas Widick, Monique Moses, Melanie Rubin, RJ Williams, Rachel Rosenthal, and more



Saturday, October 9: AzN PoP!; Anybody!; and Will Hines "A Walk On The Mild Side" with Connor Ratliff



Sunday, October 10: Comedy After Covid [industry Panel]; Astronomy Club; and North Coast: Flagship Show