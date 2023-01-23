Time Out says

Straight from L.A., with sold-out shows elsewhere, The Black Version asks the audience to suggest a popular film title and then its cast improvises the “Black version” of that film, including an improvised soundtrack, dance numbers, DVD extras, audition reels, and more.

The beloved improv show has an all-African-American cast, including show creator Jordan Black (Community), Nyima Funk (Wild N’ Out), Daniele Gaither (MadTV), Phil LaMarr (MadTV), Gary Anthony Williams (Boondocks), and Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911) under the direction of Karen Maruyama (The Campaign), presented by Zach Laks Productions.

Past guest performers include Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele of Key & Peele with special guest performers such as Tiffany Haddish, Wayne Brady, Niecey Nash, Jerry Minor (SNL), Maya Rudolph (SNL), and Angela V. Shelton (Frangela).

It’ll be making its NYC debut for Black History Month at Midnight Theatre, on Friday and Saturday, February 24 and 25, at 7pm and 9:30pm.