Born at the UCB Theatre, Young Douglas is a new sketch comedy team bringing its show “Skotski!” to Caveat on the Lower East Side. Made up of a team of 11 comedians who are sure to keep you entertained for at least a decent amount of time, make sure to catch their next show on Wednesday, January 31, at 9:30pm. Get advance tickets for $15 or $20 at the door.