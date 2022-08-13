New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

BAAND Together Dance Festival 2022

  • Dance
  • Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Upper West Side
  • Recommended
Ballet Hispánico: Club Havana
Photograph: Paula Lobo Ballet Hispánico: Club Havana
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Five of New York City's leading dance companies—Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispánico, Dance Theatre of Harlem and New York City Ballet—perform together in the second annual edition of the BAAND Festival, sharing an outdoor stage at Lincoln Center in a run that consists of five free shows. Each lineup is slightly different, but they all include a performance of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's One for All, a world-premiere commission that features dancers from all five troupes.

Admission is free and mostly first-come-first-served, but a limited number of advance reservations are available; the window for making them starts at noon on Monday, August 8. Find out more about advance reservations here. In addition to the evening performances in Damrosch Park, the companies offer educational afternoon workshops throughout the festival, by general admission on a first-come-first-served basis.

New York City Ballet: Allegro Brillante | Photograph: Courtesy ​Erin Baiano​

Here is a full list of the works that are scheduled for  each night of the BAAND Festival:

Tuesday, August 9:
One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Cry by Alvin Ailey
Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales
Dance Theatre of Harlem: When Love by Helen Pickett
American Ballet Theatre: Children's Songs Dance by Jessica Lang
New York City Ballet: Red Angels by Ulysses Dove

Wednesday, August 10:
One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa
Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales
New York City Ballet: Red Angels by Ulysses Dove
American Ballet Theatre: Children's Songs Dance by Jessica Lang
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Love Stories finale by Robert Battle
Dance Theatre of Harlem: Return by Robert Garland

Thursday, August 11:
One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa
Ballet Hispánico: Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and American Ballet Theatre: Pas de Duke by Alvin Ailey
New York City Ballet: Red Angels by Ulysses Dove
Dance Theatre of Harlem: When Love by Helen Pickett
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Love Stories finale by Robert Battle

Friday, August 12:
One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa
Dance Theatre of Harlem: Return by Robert Garland
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Cry by Alvin Ailey
New York City Ballet: Allegro Brillante by George Balanchine
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and American Ballet Theatre: Pas de Duke by Alvin Ailey
Ballet Hispánico: Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz

Saturday, August 13:
American Ballet Theatre: Children's Songs Dance by Jessica Lang
Ballet Hispánico: Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Cry by Alvin Ailey
Dance Theatre of Harlem: When Love by Helen Pickett
New York City Ballet: Allegro Brillante by George Balanchine
One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Dance Theatre of Harlem: Return | Photograph: Courtesy Rachel Neville

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman

Details

Event website:
www.lincolncenter.org
Address:
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
10 Lincoln Center Plaza
New York
10023
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.