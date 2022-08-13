BAAND Together Dance Festival 2022

Time Out says

Five of New York City's leading dance companies—Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispánico, Dance Theatre of Harlem and New York City Ballet—perform together in the second annual edition of the BAAND Festival, sharing an outdoor stage at Lincoln Center in a run that consists of five free shows. Each lineup is slightly different, but they all include a performance of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's One for All, a world-premiere commission that features dancers from all five troupes.

Admission is free and mostly first-come-first-served, but a limited number of advance reservations are available; the window for making them starts at noon on Monday, August 8. Find out more about advance reservations here. In addition to the evening performances in Damrosch Park, the companies offer educational afternoon workshops throughout the festival, by general admission on a first-come-first-served basis.

New York City Ballet: Allegro Brillante | Photograph: Courtesy ​Erin Baiano​

Here is a full list of the works that are scheduled for each night of the BAAND Festival:



Tuesday, August 9:

One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Cry by Alvin Ailey

Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales

Dance Theatre of Harlem: When Love by Helen Pickett

American Ballet Theatre: Children's Songs Dance by Jessica Lang

New York City Ballet: Red Angels by Ulysses Dove

Wednesday, August 10:

One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales

New York City Ballet: Red Angels by Ulysses Dove

American Ballet Theatre: Children's Songs Dance by Jessica Lang

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Love Stories finale by Robert Battle

Dance Theatre of Harlem: Return by Robert Garland



Thursday, August 11:

One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Ballet Hispánico: Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and American Ballet Theatre: Pas de Duke by Alvin Ailey

New York City Ballet: Red Angels by Ulysses Dove

Dance Theatre of Harlem: When Love by Helen Pickett

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Love Stories finale by Robert Battle



Friday, August 12:

One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Dance Theatre of Harlem: Return by Robert Garland

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Cry by Alvin Ailey

New York City Ballet: Allegro Brillante by George Balanchine

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and American Ballet Theatre: Pas de Duke by Alvin Ailey

Ballet Hispánico: Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz



Saturday, August 13:

American Ballet Theatre: Children's Songs Dance by Jessica Lang

Ballet Hispánico: Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Cry by Alvin Ailey

Dance Theatre of Harlem: When Love by Helen Pickett

New York City Ballet: Allegro Brillante by George Balanchine

One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Dance Theatre of Harlem: Return | Photograph: Courtesy Rachel Neville