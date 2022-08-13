BAAND Together Dance Festival 2022

Five of New York City's leading dance companies—Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispánico, Dance Theatre of Harlem and New York City Ballet—perform together in the second annual edition of the BAAND Festival, sharing an outdoor stage at Lincoln Center in a run that consists of five free shows. Each lineup is slightly different, but they all include a performance of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's One for All, a world-premiere commission that features dancers from all five troupes.
Admission is free and mostly first-come-first-served, but a limited number of advance reservations are available; the window for making them starts at noon on Monday, August 8. Find out more about advance reservations here. In addition to the evening performances in Damrosch Park, the companies offer educational afternoon workshops throughout the festival, by general admission on a first-come-first-served basis.
New York City Ballet: Allegro Brillante | Photograph: Courtesy Erin Baiano
Here is a full list of the works that are scheduled for each night of the BAAND Festival:
Tuesday, August 9:
One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Cry by Alvin Ailey
Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales
Dance Theatre of Harlem: When Love by Helen Pickett
American Ballet Theatre: Children's Songs Dance by Jessica Lang
New York City Ballet: Red Angels by Ulysses Dove
Wednesday, August 10:
One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa
Ballet Hispánico: Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales
New York City Ballet: Red Angels by Ulysses Dove
American Ballet Theatre: Children's Songs Dance by Jessica Lang
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Love Stories finale by Robert Battle
Dance Theatre of Harlem: Return by Robert Garland
Thursday, August 11:
One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa
Ballet Hispánico: Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and American Ballet Theatre: Pas de Duke by Alvin Ailey
New York City Ballet: Red Angels by Ulysses Dove
Dance Theatre of Harlem: When Love by Helen Pickett
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Love Stories finale by Robert Battle
Friday, August 12:
One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa
Dance Theatre of Harlem: Return by Robert Garland
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Cry by Alvin Ailey
New York City Ballet: Allegro Brillante by George Balanchine
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and American Ballet Theatre: Pas de Duke by Alvin Ailey
Ballet Hispánico: Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz
Saturday, August 13:
American Ballet Theatre: Children's Songs Dance by Jessica Lang
Ballet Hispánico: Club Havana by Pedro Ruiz
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Cry by Alvin Ailey
Dance Theatre of Harlem: When Love by Helen Pickett
New York City Ballet: Allegro Brillante by George Balanchine
One for All by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa
Dance Theatre of Harlem: Return | Photograph: Courtesy Rachel Neville