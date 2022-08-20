Battery Dance Festival 2022

Time Out says

The free annual Battery Dance Festival, formerly known as the Downtown Dance Festival, takes place outdoors at Robert F. Wagner Park, in front of the sparkling New York Harbor. For its 41st edition this year, it is offering both in-person and streaming options. The lineup includes multiple U.S. or world premieres, and the participating companies include visiting groups from Singapore, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Canada.

The first seven shows are general admission, but reservations are required for the 6pm finale on August 20 (which is held indoors at the Schimmel Center). Here is a full schedule of the artists and companies that will be performing. Visit the festival's website for additional details.

Saturday, August 13 (Young Voices in Dance):

Sydney Burtis, The Difference

Zachary Seto, Nostalgic Beings of Synesthesia

Camryn and Courtney Spero, Distance

Kate Louissaint, Bird’s Eye

Lerato Ragontse, In Between Change

Anya Susan, In Conversation

Myles King, The Last Foundry

Shannon Harkins, Dreams and Nightmares of a Mutant People

Sunday, August 14:

Dancing Wheels Company, Unconquered Warriors

Ballet Nepantla, Let Down and Huasteca Suite

Linotip, Diagonal & Cain

Gaudanse, nanibu

Peridance Contemporary Dance Company, Just Above the Surface

The Vanaver Caravan, Vanaver Caravan Retrospective

Dancing Wheels | Photograph: Courtesy Steven Pisano



Monday, August 15 (India Independence Day):

Lineup to be announced

Tuesday, August 16:

Christina Carminucci, The Solidarity Series IV: Free Spirits Suite

Linotip, Diagonal & Cain

Fairul Zahid & Lasalle Dance Singapore, Allocentric

Buglisi Dance Theatre, Threads

Boca Tuya / Omar Roman de Jesus, Los Perros del Barrio Colosal

Wednesday, August 17:

Xing Dance Theater, Citizen

Julienne Doko, Lost Memories

Tati Nuñez, Touch - Returned

Dos Proposiciones Dance Theatre, Pacto de Fuga

Ntrinsik Movement, Kindred Spirit

Ballet Inc., Touche

Alison Chase/Performance, Tsu-Ku-Tsu



Thursday, August 18:

Demi Remick & Dancers, That’s Entertainment!

Floyd McLean Jr., Cold

Battery Dance Company, Hoffman Dances

TeaTime Company, Stick-Stok

Fairul Zahid & Lasalle Dance Singapore, Allocentric

Tina Croll + Company, Balkan Bacchanal

Friday, August 19:

Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Face What’s Facing You!

LaneCoArts, Swerve

Dos Proposiciones Dance Theatre, Pacto de Fuga

i KADA Contemporary Dance Company, Unfolding

Battery Dance Company, Hoffman Dances

Compagnie Virginie Brunelle, Les Corps Avalés



Saturday, August 20:

Boca Tuya / Omar Roman de Jesus, Los Perros del Barrio Colosal

Battery Dance Company, Hoffman Dances

Julienne Doko, Lost Memories

TeaTime Company, Stick-Stok

Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Face What’s Facing You!

Compagnie Virginie Brunelle, Les Corps Avalés

Battery Dance Company | Photograph: Courtesy Steven Pisano