Battery Dance Festival 2022

  • Dance, Contemporary and experimental
  • Schimmel Center at Pace University, Financial District
Battery Dance Festival: Imani Gaudin
Photograph: Courtesy Steven PisanoBattery Dance Festival
The free annual Battery Dance Festival, formerly known as the Downtown Dance Festival, takes place outdoors at Robert F. Wagner Park, in front of the sparkling New York Harbor. For its 41st edition this year, it is offering both in-person and streaming options. The lineup includes multiple U.S. or world premieres, and the participating companies include visiting groups from Singapore, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Canada.

The first seven shows are general admission, but reservations are required for the 6pm finale on August 20 (which is held indoors at the Schimmel Center). Here is a full schedule of the artists and companies that will be performing. Visit the festival's website for additional details.

Saturday, August 13 (Young Voices in Dance):
Sydney Burtis, The Difference
Zachary Seto, Nostalgic Beings of Synesthesia
Camryn and Courtney Spero, Distance
Kate Louissaint, Bird’s Eye
Lerato Ragontse, In Between Change
Anya Susan, In Conversation
Myles King, The Last Foundry
Shannon Harkins, Dreams and Nightmares of a Mutant People

Sunday, August 14:
Dancing Wheels Company, Unconquered Warriors
Ballet Nepantla, Let Down and Huasteca Suite
Linotip, Diagonal & Cain
Gaudanse, nanibu
Peridance Contemporary Dance Company, Just Above the Surface
The Vanaver Caravan, Vanaver Caravan Retrospective

Dancing Wheels | Photograph: Courtesy Steven Pisano


Monday, August 15 (India Independence Day):
Lineup to be announced

Tuesday, August 16: 
Christina Carminucci, The Solidarity Series IV: Free Spirits Suite
Linotip, Diagonal & Cain
Fairul Zahid & Lasalle Dance Singapore, Allocentric 
Buglisi Dance Theatre, Threads
Boca Tuya / Omar Roman de Jesus, Los Perros del Barrio Colosal

Wednesday, August 17: 
Xing Dance Theater, Citizen
Julienne Doko, Lost Memories 
Tati Nuñez, Touch - Returned 
Dos Proposiciones Dance Theatre, Pacto de Fuga
Ntrinsik Movement, Kindred Spirit
Ballet Inc., Touche
Alison Chase/Performance, Tsu-Ku-Tsu

Thursday, August 18:
Demi Remick & Dancers, That’s Entertainment!
Floyd McLean Jr., Cold 
Battery Dance Company, Hoffman Dances
TeaTime Company, Stick-Stok
Fairul Zahid & Lasalle Dance Singapore, Allocentric
Tina Croll + Company, Balkan Bacchanal

Friday, August 19:
Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Face What’s Facing You!
LaneCoArts, Swerve
Dos Proposiciones Dance Theatre, Pacto de Fuga
i KADA Contemporary Dance Company, Unfolding
Battery Dance Company, Hoffman Dances
Compagnie Virginie Brunelle, Les Corps Avalés

Saturday, August 20:
Boca Tuya / Omar Roman de Jesus, Los Perros del Barrio Colosal
Battery Dance Company, Hoffman Dances
Julienne Doko, Lost Memories
TeaTime Company, Stick-Stok
Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Face What’s Facing You!
Compagnie Virginie Brunelle, Les Corps Avalés 

Battery Dance Company | Photograph: Courtesy Steven Pisano

Event website:
batterydance.org
Address:
Schimmel Center at Pace University
3 Spruce St
New York
10038
Cross street:
between Gold St and Park Row
Transport:
Subway: R to City Hall; 4, 5, 6 to Brooklyn Bridge–City Hall
Price:
Free

