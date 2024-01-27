New York
Timeout

Company XIV: Nutcracker Rouge

  • Dance, Burlesque
  • Théâtre XIV, Bushwick
  • Recommended
Company XIV: Nutcracker Rouge
Photograph: Courtesy David BurchCompany XIV: Nutcracker Rouge
Time Out says

Austin McCormick and his risqué neo-Baroque dance-theater group Company XIV present a lavish erotic reimagining of the classic holiday tale, complete with circus performers, operatic singers and partial nudity. The word nutcracker has customarily conjured innocent wonder; now be ready to add glitter pasties, stripper poles and comically large stuffed penises to the toys in wonderland. Definitely leave the kids at home.

Written by
Helen Shaw

Details

Event website:
companyxiv.com
Address:
Théâtre XIV
383 Troutman St
Brooklyn
11237
Cross street:
at Wyckoff Ave
Transport:
Subway: L to Jefferson St
Price:
$95–$225

Dates and times

