Austin McCormick and his risqué neo-Baroque dance-theater group Company XIV present a lavish erotic reimagining of the classic holiday tale, complete with circus performers, operatic singers and partial nudity. The word nutcracker has customarily conjured innocent wonder; now be ready to add glitter pasties, stripper poles and comically large stuffed penises to the toys in wonderland. Definitely leave the kids at home.
Company XIV: Nutcracker Rouge
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- companyxiv.com
- Address:
- Théâtre XIV
- 383 Troutman St
- Brooklyn
- 11237
- Cross street:
- at Wyckoff Ave
- Transport:
- Subway: L to Jefferson St
- Price:
- $95–$225
Dates and times
