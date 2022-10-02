New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Fall for Dance Festival 2022

  • Dance
  • New York City Center, Midtown West
  • Recommended
San Francisco Ballet: Prism
Photograph: Courtesy Erik TomassonSan Francisco Ballet: Prism
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

City Center's super-affordable festival is a smorgasbord for dance lovers. Each evening features a sampling of international superstars and local favorites: 15 companies or teams of artists take part in five different programs, each performed just twice for only $20 a pop. This year's lineup includes Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Martha Graham Dance Company and San Francisco Ballet as well as the NYC debut of Kyiv City Ballet, Melissa Toogood and Herman Cornejo in a new piece by Pam Tanowitz, and Sara Mearns and Robbie Fairchild in the live premiere of Christopher Wheeldon’s Joni Mitchell–themed The Two of Us.

Tickets get snapped up very fast, so get in the virtual waiting room before 11am on Sunday, August 28. The complete 2022 lineup is below; for more details about the shows and how to get seats, visit the festival's web page.    

Kyiv City Ballet| Photograph: Courtesy Klara Beck

Program 1 (September 21 and 22 at 8pm): 
Hervé Koubi: Boys Don’t Cry (Hervé Koubi
António Casalinho and Margarita Fernandes (Bavarian State Ballet): Pas de deux from Le Corsaire (Marius Petipa)
Gibney Company: Bliss (Johan Inger)

Program 2 (September 23 and 24 at 8pm): 
Music From The Sole: I Didn’t Come to Stay (Leonardo Sandoval and Gregory Richardson)
Melissa Toogood and Herman Cornejo: Untitled (Pam Tanowitz)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Busk (Aszure Barton)

Program 3 (September 27 and 28 at 8pm): 
Morani/Mungu (Black Warrior/Black God) (Jamar Roberts)
San Francisco Ballet: In the Night (Jerome Robbins)
María Moreno with María Terremoto: Tangos & Alegrías (María Moreno)

Program 4 (September 29 and 30 at 8pm): 
Sara Mearns and Robbie Fairchild: The Two of Us (Christopher Wheeldon)
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company: Indestructible (Abby Zbikowski)
Kyiv City Ballet: Thoughts and Men of Kyiv (Vladyslav Dobshynskyi and Ivan Kozlov)

Program 5 (October 1 at 8pm, October 2 at 3pm):
Nrityagram Dance Ensemble: Poornāratī (Surupa Sen)
Dutch National Ballet: Variations for Two Couples (Hans van Manen)
Martha Graham Dance Company: Cave (Hofesh Shechter)

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Busk | Photograph: Paul Kolnik

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman

Details

Event website:
www.nycitycenter.org/
Address:
New York City Center
131 W 55th St
New York
10019
Cross street:
between Sixth and Seventh Aves
Transport:
Subway: B, D, E to Seventh Ave; F, N, Q, R to 57th St
Price:
$20

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.