Fall for Dance Festival 2022

Time Out says

City Center's super-affordable festival is a smorgasbord for dance lovers. Each evening features a sampling of international superstars and local favorites: 15 companies or teams of artists take part in five different programs, each performed just twice for only $20 a pop. This year's lineup includes Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Martha Graham Dance Company and San Francisco Ballet as well as the NYC debut of Kyiv City Ballet, Melissa Toogood and Herman Cornejo in a new piece by Pam Tanowitz, and Sara Mearns and Robbie Fairchild in the live premiere of Christopher Wheeldon’s Joni Mitchell–themed The Two of Us.

Tickets get snapped up very fast, so get in the virtual waiting room before 11am on Sunday, August 28. The complete 2022 lineup is below; for more details about the shows and how to get seats, visit the festival's web page.

Kyiv City Ballet| Photograph: Courtesy Klara Beck

Program 1 (September 21 and 22 at 8pm):

Hervé Koubi: Boys Don’t Cry (Hervé Koubi

António Casalinho and Margarita Fernandes (Bavarian State Ballet): Pas de deux from Le Corsaire (Marius Petipa)

Gibney Company: Bliss (Johan Inger)

Program 2 (September 23 and 24 at 8pm):

Music From The Sole: I Didn’t Come to Stay (Leonardo Sandoval and Gregory Richardson)

Melissa Toogood and Herman Cornejo: Untitled (Pam Tanowitz)

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Busk (Aszure Barton)

Program 3 (September 27 and 28 at 8pm):

Morani/Mungu (Black Warrior/Black God) (Jamar Roberts)

San Francisco Ballet: In the Night (Jerome Robbins)

María Moreno with María Terremoto: Tangos & Alegrías (María Moreno)

Program 4 (September 29 and 30 at 8pm):

Sara Mearns and Robbie Fairchild: The Two of Us (Christopher Wheeldon)

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company: Indestructible (Abby Zbikowski)

Kyiv City Ballet: Thoughts and Men of Kyiv (Vladyslav Dobshynskyi and Ivan Kozlov)

Program 5 (October 1 at 8pm, October 2 at 3pm):

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble: Poornāratī (Surupa Sen)

Dutch National Ballet: Variations for Two Couples (Hans van Manen)

Martha Graham Dance Company: Cave (Hofesh Shechter)

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Busk | Photograph: Paul Kolnik