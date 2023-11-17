Time Out says

Former software engineer Miral Kotb and her crew of glow-suited dancers, whose family-friendly spectacles have delighted audiences in several previous NYC engagements, return with an all-new show. The America's Got Talent finalists' combination of movement and technology works best if you turn off your brain and open your eyes wide. The choreography is meticulously executed, and the light-up costumes and sets truly dazzle.

TIME OUT DISCOUNT TICKET OFFER:



iLUMINATE

An Immersive Mix of Dance, Music, Light & Laughter

Discount: Save 39% on tickets!



Promotional description: iLuminate the holidays at this awe-inspiring, critically acclaimed show that fuses light, sound and dance in a stunning spectacle of technology that's perfect for the whole family! From the moment the lights fade to darkness, you’re transported into another world, another dimension, where the music moves you and the visuals are unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Welcome to the world of iLuminate. Named “Best New Act in America” by America’s Got Talent, the brilliant cast of the country’s top dancers and choreographers, along with energetic music, creates a mind-blowing, multi-sensory live show experience. As the show progresses, each scene creates a new “room” inside “Club iLuminate” where an exhilarating blend of music, dance, illusion, technology, and comedy comes to life for an experience that’s sure to be the most fun you’ll ever have in the dark.

THREE WAYS TO BUY TICKETS:

1. ONLINE: or V Click here or V isit TelechargeOffers.com and enter code: ILTONY47

2. BY PHONE: call 212-947-8844 and mention code: ILTONY47

3. IN PERSON: Visit the New World Stages Box Office (340 W 50th St) and mention code: ILTONY47



Performance schedule: Monday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm; Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and 7pm; Sunday at 3pm.

Running time: 1hr. No intermission.