Experience the historic neighborhood of Gowanus with the Artichoke Dance Company’s Immersive Performance Tours. The two-hour-long tour takes you along some of the most significant places in Gowanus, offering a unique environmental justice perspective that reflects on the neighborhood’s past and looks towards a more sustainable future. Each stop along the way will feature an immersive dance performance that will bring the physical locations to life.

Tours will start at the Old Stone House and cover ¾ miles of Gowanus on June 17-18 and 24-25.