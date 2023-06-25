New York
Immersive Performance Tours of Gowanus

  • Dance
  • Old Stone House, Civic Center
Artichoke Dance in Gowanus
Photograph: courtesy of Artichoke Dance
Time Out says

Experience the historic neighborhood of Gowanus with the Artichoke Dance Company’s Immersive Performance Tours. The two-hour-long tour takes you along some of the most significant places in Gowanus, offering a unique environmental justice perspective that reflects on the neighborhood’s past and looks towards a more sustainable future. Each stop along the way will feature an immersive dance performance that will bring the physical locations to life. 

Tours will start at the Old Stone House and cover ¾ miles of Gowanus on June 17-18 and 24-25.

Written by Natalie Melendez

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com/e/immersive-performance-tours-of-gowanus-tickets-618216320657
Address:
Old Stone House
Washington Park, 3rd St between Fourth and Fifth Aves
Brooklyn
Transport:
Subway: F, G, R to Fourth Ave–9th St
Price:
$30
Opening hours:
approx 2 hours; 3/4 mile travel

Dates and times

