Time Out says

Put your dancing shoes on, because you're going to want to work up an appetite at this weekly event. Canary Club (303 Broome St), the vibrant New Orleans-inspired supper club that recently opened on the Lower East Side has added Salsa Nights to the roster. As part of the restaurant’s rotating entertainment offerings, each month will now focus on a different style of music. And for this month, it's all about salsa! Every Wednesday night in April (4/6, 4/13, 4/20, and 4/27), Canary Club will host a Salsa Night complete with music from the six-piece, all-female salsa band, Lulada Club! Doors open at 7:30pm for the weekly show, which kicks off at 8:30pm and runs for about two hours. Arrive on time, because free salsa lessons are available for guests in the hour before the band starts. Then, with the courage of a craft cocktail, you can show off your moves on the dance floor as Lulada Club plays.

Tickets are free or $10 depending on the time booked via Resy. To fuel your moves, fill up on Canary Club’s menu of modern American dishes cooked in a wood-fired oven. Menu items include wood oven-roasted oysters with canary butter, black sesame carrot tempura and fried chicken with voodoo spice. The cocktail menu is inspired and named after the artists and art pieces from the Dada and Surrealist movements. If you want a head start on the booze, $10 cocktail happy hour kicks off at 5pm, and runs until 7pm Zero-proof drinks, wine and beer are also available.